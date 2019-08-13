News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Work on Connah’s Quay road safety improvements now complete

Published: Tuesday, Aug 13th, 2019
Flintshire council has said a package of road safety improvements on Mold Road, Ffordd Llanarth and the High Street in Connah’s Quay is now complete.

The council was awarded Welsh Government funding under the Road Safety Grant initiative and work got underway in March.

The road safety improvement work includes new interactive school warning signs, the construction of a footway ‘facility’ along Clivedon Road linking to Hollowbrook Drive.

A new Zebra Crossing has been installed on Mold Road.

There has also been improved road signage and carriageway markings and carriageway resurfacing works being undertaken at key junctions.

Councillor Carolyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, said;

“I am really pleased, as are all the local councillors in the area, that these works have been completed successfully. 

These much needed safety improvements will ensure that children are safe on their way to and from school. The scheme also improves the viability of active modes of travel for the benefit of the local community.”

