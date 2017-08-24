Work on Flintshire Bridge which saw overnight closures set to come to an end

Routine maintenance work on Flintshire Bridge which saw overnight closures through August is set to come to an end over the next week.

During the next week an access platform used allowed contractors to test the bridge cables will be removed.

The dismantling of the platform will be completed without the need for a full bridge closure.

However, the westbound carriageway is scheduled to close to allow heavy equipment to be loaded.

The A548 westbound along the bridge will be closed from 7pm tonight through to 6am on Friday Morning.

The will also be a further closure on the westbound side of the bridge the following Thursday, August 31 from 7pm to 6am Friday.