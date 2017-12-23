Work begins on new Connah’s Quay council housing development

Work has begun on a new council housing development at the site of The Old Dairy, Mold Road, Connah’s Quay.

This development of six new council houses is the latest scheme under the council’s five-year Strategic Housing and Regeneration Programme (SHARP), which began in summer 2015 in partnership with Wates Residential, and aims to deliver 200 council and 300 affordable homes over five years.

The SHARP programme, the first of its kind in Wales, continues to set a national benchmark for quality and design. There is an on-going and urgent need for council housing for affordable rent and as the demand for social and affordable housing in all our communities continues to grow, we must maintain the momentum in our ambitious plans to address that demand. The beginning of this new development will completely transform the Old Dairy site which lay derelict for many years and once again underlines this council’s commitment and determination to provide people with access to social housing of the highest quality. Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing Cllr Bernie Attridge

Work on this latest scheme follows the successful completion of 12 properties at Custom House Court in Connah’s Quay in December 2016, the first new council houses to be built in Wales in over 20 years, five properties at St. Mark’s Court, Connah’s Quay in October 2017 as well as the social and affordable housing scheme currently approaching completion at The Walks in Flint.

Work on more new council properties is also underway at sites in Leeswood (Maes y Melion and Heol y Goron) and Mold (the former Ysgol Delyn).

Cllr. Aaron Shotton, Leader of Flintshire County Council and Local Member for Connah’s Quay Central Ward said;

“I am delighted at the fantastic progress of the council’s ambitious housing programme in providing new high quality social and affordable homes in rural and urban communities.

“As well as providing six new council housing this latest development on Mold Road/High Street, Connah’s Quay, will regenerate a long term derelict site and once finished the scheme will improve the streetscape along the main road through the Town.”

The third batch of potential sites are in various stages of development, these will the potential to deliver a further 233 Council, affordable and shared equity properties:

· Maes Gwern, Mold (planning application approved);

· Ffordd Hiraethog and Ffordd Pandarus, Mostyn;

· Llys Dewi, Penyffordd (Holywell);

· Borough Grove, Flint;

· Former Council Depot, Dobshill;

· Nant y Gro, Gronant;

· Former Canton Depot, Bagillt;

· Llys Alun, Rhydymwyn;

· Land at Sealand Avenue, Garden City.

This will bring the total number of properties to 386 so far.