Woman’s body found in Greenfield

Police have said the body of a woman has been found this morning, believed to be that of 64 year old Elsie Owen who was reported missing earlier today.

Police say: “At approximately 7.45am this morning, Wednesday 2nd August 2017 North Wales Police were alerted to the discovery of a woman’s body in undergrowth behind buildings in Bagillt Road, Greenfield.

“She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and whilst no formal identification has taken place officers believe this to be 64 year old Elsie Owen who had been reported missing from Greenfield earlier today.

“Her next of kin have been informed.”

Supt Gareth Evans added: “At this time her death is being treated as unexplained and HM Coroner for north east Wales will be informed.

“Our thoughts are very much with Elsie’s family and on their behalf I’d ask their privacy be respected at this difficult time”