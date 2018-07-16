independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Woman’s body found at a Caerwys holiday park

Published: Monday, Jul 16th, 2018
A woman’s body has been found at Herons Lake Retreat in Caerwys.

Police say they were “called to an address in Caerwys” just before 12.10pm this afternoon to reports of a body being discovered.

They say the “death is being treated as unexplained.”

Richard said he saw several police vehicles and the ambulance service outside one of the cabins on the park.

Several police vehicles are still at the scene and a cordon is in place.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said:

‘We were called at approximately 12:30pm today to reports of a medical emergency at Herons Lake, Caerwys. We sent one rapid response vehicle and two emergency ambulances to the scene.”

