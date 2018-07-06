independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Woman arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murdering eight babies at the Countess Hospitals released on bail

Published: Friday, Jul 6th, 2018
Cheshire Police say a woman arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of six babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said “We continue to recognise that this investigation has a huge impact on all of the families, staff, and patients at the hospital as well as members of the public.  Parents of all the babies continue to be kept fully updated and are being supported throughout the process by specially trained officers.”

This is an extremely difficult time for all the families and it is important to remember that, at the heart of this, there are a number of bereaved families seeking answers as to what happened to their children. We would like to remind the media to respect the privacy of the families involved.

This investigation is very much ongoing and there are no set timescales at this stage but as soon as we are able to provide any further updates we will do.”

Anyone with any information that they want to pass onto the investigation team they are encouraged to get in touch via the Operation Hummingbird mailbox at operation.hummingbird@cheshire.pnn.police.uk

Information can also be passed on anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by calling 101.

