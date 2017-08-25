Woman taken to hospital after falling off her bike in Garden City

A woman was taken to hospital on Thursday after falling from her bicycle in Garden City.

The Welsh Ambulance Service were called at 4.15pm yesterday to reports a woman had been injured after coming off her bicycle near the Queensferry Hotel.

The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said;

“We were called at about 4.15pm on Thursday afternoon to reports a woman had fallen off her bike near the Queensferry Hotel on Welsh Road, Garden City.

We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and a crew in an emergency ambulance and a woman was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.”