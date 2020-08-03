Woman seriously injured following assault in Saughall – Detectives appeal for witnesses

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Saughall, Chester.

Officers were called at around 12.40am on Sunday 12 July following reports of a disturbance on Church Street.

A woman sustained a serious injury during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

She has since been released from hospital.

A 37-year-old man from Chester was arrested on suspicion of a section 47 assault.

He has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward as they believe it could help with the investigation.

Detective Constable Faye Taylor said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information, which could assist with our enquiries, to come forward.

“In particular, we’re keen to trace four men who were travelling in two black cars on Church Street shortly after the incident as we believe they could have vital information, which could help with our investigation.

“If anyone has any information, please contact us on 101 quoting IML 752491 or report it via https://www.cheshire.police. uk/ro/report/ .”