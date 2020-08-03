Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 3rd Aug 2020

Updated: Mon 3rd Aug

Woman seriously injured following assault in Saughall – Detectives appeal for witnesses

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Saughall, Chester.

Officers were called at around 12.40am on Sunday 12 July following reports of a disturbance on Church Street.
 
A woman sustained a serious injury during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.
 
She has since been released from hospital.
 
A 37-year-old man from Chester was arrested on suspicion of a section 47 assault.
 
He has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
 
Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward as they believe it could help with the investigation.
 
Detective Constable Faye Taylor said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information, which could assist with our enquiries, to come forward. 
 
“In particular, we’re keen to trace four men who were travelling in two black cars on Church Street shortly after the incident as we believe they could have vital information, which could help with our investigation.
 
“If anyone has any information, please contact us on 101 quoting IML 752491 or report it via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/.”
 
Alternatively, information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Flint hotel owner receives permission to play outdoor music after councillor criticises neighbours who made noise complaint

News

All the restaurants taking part in the UK Gov’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme … Mapped!

News

Driver from Cork remains in custody following crash in Shotton on Sunday

News

Samaritans launch new support line in Wales for NHS workers and social care workforce

News

Long delays on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision

News

North East Wales factory to provide ‘fill and finish’ services in effort to accelerate Covid vaccine manufacturing in UK

News

Time running out to save the North Wales tourism industry

News

Traffic cleared between Hawarden and Broughton following earlier traffic light failure

News

Lockdown easing: From today pubs and restaurants can reopen indoors

News





Read 542,763 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn