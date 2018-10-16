Woman arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife and class A drugs on a Flintshire high street

Police have arrested a woman after she was found to be carrying a quantity of class A drugs and a ‘survival’ knife on a Flintshire high street.

Officers from North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team made the ‘stop’ on Holywell High Street yesterday afternoon, Monday October 15.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon and class A drugs with intent to supply.

A photograph posted on the North Flintshire Police Facebook page show plastic money bags containing brown and white drugs ‘wraps’ and a Haller ‘survival’ type hunting knife which police say the woman was carrying.

A post on the police Facebook page states:

“Holywell residents another successful stop by officers who arrested a woman yesterday for possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and possession of a knife. Enquiries ongoing.#nottodayclassA”

Police have stepped up patrols in the Holywell area in a bid to “stamp down”on drug dealing around High Street, the Strand and the Woods.

The Operation Gritter has seen an increase in high visibility patrols and dog units brought in to help catch dealers.

A number of arrests have been made and class A drugs seized.

Like most crime, police depend heavily on ‘community intelligence’ to catch drug dealers.

If you have information about any suspected criminal activity in Holywell, you can report it to police by calling the 101 number or reporting it via the force website follow this link.

Alternatively you contact Crimestoppers anonymously – 0800 555 111