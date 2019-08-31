News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Woman, 33, dies Pontins in Prestatyn after a cardiac arrest

Published: Saturday, Aug 31st, 2019
A 33 year old woman has died at Pontins holiday park in Prestatyn after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Emergency services were called to the holiday park just before 7.30am this morning, Saturday August 31.

A North Wales Police spokesperson has said:

“Police were called to Pontins holiday camp Prestatyn at 07:25 hours on Saturday 31st August 2019 by ambulance control  to a report of a 33 year old female in cardiac arrest at the location.

Police and ambulance attended the location but despite their best efforts the female was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is NOT being treated as suspicious however a post mortem will be conducted in due course.”

