Witness appeal following fire in Shotton

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a fire at a property in Shotton.

The incident happened just after midnight on Friday, November 9 on Salisbury Street.

In an update on social media North Wales Police stated:

‘WITNESS/INFORMATION APPEAL: At approximately 00:12hrs on the 9th Nov 2018 the fire service were called to fire at a property on Salisbury Street, Shotton, Flintshire.

If you have any information that can assist police you can call 101 quoting crime reference number: 18400028504 or contact via the live webchat – https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support