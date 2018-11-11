News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Witness appeal following fire in Shotton

Published: Sunday, Nov 11th, 2018
Share:

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a fire at a property in Shotton.

The incident happened just after midnight on Friday, November 9 on Salisbury Street.

In an update on social media North Wales Police stated:

‘WITNESS/INFORMATION APPEAL: At approximately 00:12hrs on the 9th Nov 2018 the fire service were called to fire at a property on Salisbury Street, Shotton, Flintshire.

If you have any information that can assist police you can call 101 quoting crime reference number: 18400028504 or contact via the live webchat – https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Images from around Flintshire this Armistice Day

Flintshire pupil’s poem about the horror of WWI to be read at National Service of Thanksgiving in Cardiff

Police launch investigation after “unidentified liquid” dropped in Deeside supermarket shoplifting incident

Flintshire Golf club’s plans to introduce more caravans approved

Concerns over Flintshire Council’s delayed responses raised in Assembly

Four Flintshire officers amongst those remembered by North Wales Police during WWI service today

Flint ‘Story Benches’ – WWI soldier unveiled ahead of Armistice Day

Rang-tan’s story – Deeside based Iceland Foods Christmas advert deemed too political for TV

Memorial stone honouring Shotton Victoria Cross hero to be unveiled on Remembrance Sunday

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn