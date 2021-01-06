Witness appeal following crash on A548 in Flintshire on Tuesday

Police say they are keen to speak to the occupants of a small ‘Silver/Gold’ vehicle following a collision on the A548 in Flintshire on Tuesday.

Road policing officers have launched an investigation and are appealing for witness and dashcam footage after a two car crash on the the A548 at Tanlan.

A force spokesman said: “North Wales Roads Policing Unit are currently investigating a collision which occurred on the 5th of Jan 2021 on the Eastbound carriageway of the A548 near Tanlan.”

“It involved a Cream Renault Captur and a Silver Toyota Celica.”





“Officers from Eastern RPU are requesting anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash camera footage of any of the vehicles to contact us on 101.”

“In particular a Silver/Gold small vehicle was known to be in the area at the time and officers would like to speak to the occupants of this vehicle.”

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage which may assist with the investigation is asked to call 101 or use the live webchat https://www.northwales.police. uk/police-forces/north-wales- police/areas/live-chat/ quoting reference 21000010715”

[Image: Google Maps/2011]