Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 6th Jan 2021

Updated: Wed 6th Jan

Witness appeal following crash on A548 in Flintshire on Tuesday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police say they are keen to speak to the occupants of a small ‘Silver/Gold’ vehicle following a collision on the A548 in Flintshire on Tuesday.

Road policing officers have launched an investigation and are appealing for witness and dashcam footage after a two car crash on the the A548 at Tanlan.

A force spokesman said: “North Wales Roads Policing Unit are currently investigating a collision which occurred on the 5th of Jan 2021 on the Eastbound carriageway of the A548 near Tanlan.”

“It involved a Cream Renault Captur and a Silver Toyota Celica.”


“Officers from Eastern RPU are requesting anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash camera footage of any of the vehicles to contact us on 101.”

“In particular a Silver/Gold small vehicle was known to be in the area at the time and officers would like to speak to the occupants of this vehicle.”

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage which may assist with the investigation is asked to call 101 or use the live webchat https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/ quoting reference 21000010715”

[Image: Google Maps/2011]



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Want to join the virtual frontline as part of the North Wales Contact Tracing Service

News

Van driver who caused a crash on the A494 which left woman seriously injured sentenced

News

UPDATED: Emergency services called to “transportation incident” at Hawarden railway station

News

Health board to rapidly “accelerate” roll-out of vaccinations across North Wales

News

“Significant acceleration in coming weeks” of vaccination roll out “will give people an even greater confidence about months ahead”

News

Theatr Clwyd to leave Flintshire County Council control after 44 years and become independent trust

News

Plans to extend factory on Deeside Industrial Park refused on flood risk grounds

News

UK chief medical officers say NHS could be overwhelmed within 21 days after recommending increase in coronavirus alert level

News

“The rules and what is the right thing to do aren’t a surprise now, we’ve been in this position for the best part of 10 months”

News





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn