Witness appeal after 18 year motorbike rider sustains life threatening injuries following A548 collison

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist sustained life threatening injuries in a collision on the A548 in Bagillt earlier today, Friday, November 13.

The crash happend just before 11.40am, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a Landrover Freelander and a 125cc motorcycle on the A548 junction of Holywell Street which is also known as Blossoms Junction.

The Welsh Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle, one emergency ambulance, an advanced paramedic practitioner and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.

The 18-year-old male motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital in Stoke.





Police say the driver of the Freelander was left shocked but uninjured by the collision.

Sergeant Jason Diamond of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

He said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the A548 in Bagillt who may have witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle or motorcycle prior to the collision to come forward.

“I would also like to ask any motorists who have a dash-cam and were travelling through the area at the time of the incident to check your footage and make a report should you have captured something which you think may assist in our investigation.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting incident number Y166764.