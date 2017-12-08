Winter weather advice for dog owners…

Photo: rreihm/flickr

With heavy snow forecast for Flintshire over the next couple of days temperatures dropping pretty sharply dogs need to be ready for winter too.

The Dogs Trust have some helpful tips to help you keep your canines safe and warm and avoid potentially hazardous winter walks.

Let your dog’s winter coat grow, and particularly if you have a puppy, short-haired or old dog, buy him a sensible winter coat – a high visibility coat will ensure your dog can be seen in the dark.

Keep your dog on a lead if it is snowing heavily. Snow can be disorientating so he can easily become lost.

Make sure your dog is wearing a collar and an ID tag and is microchipped. It is important to ensure your microchipping database is up to date with your address and contact details

Make sure you wipe your dogs legs, feet and stomach when you come indoors after a snowy walk as the grit from the roads can irritate their feet.

Never leave your dog in a car during extreme weather, hot or cold.

Do not let your dog walk on frozen ponds – the ice may not be thick enough to take his weight.

If your dog does fall through the ice never be tempted to go in after him. If possible encourage him to swim back to you and call the emergency services.

Antifreeze is highly poisonous but tasty to dogs. Keep it well out of their reach and mop up any spills!