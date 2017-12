Wepre Park today - picture: @DamianJHarvey

Flintshire has seen some of the heaviest snowfall since 2013 this morning.

Forecasters warned we could see significant amounts of snow during Sunday with up to 10 cm falling.

The Met Office has issued an AMBER warning for snow in Flintshire from 4am through to 6pm on Sunday.

There has been some disruption to parts of parts of North Wales and Cheshire.

LIVE UPDATES: