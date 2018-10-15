Where you may expect some delays due roadworks this week

Here is where you may expect some delays due to these roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
Worth noting:
-
One way restriction on A548 comes into force next week as up to eight weeks of carriageway repairs get underway
-
Three weeks of resurfacing work set to begin along Chester Road in Sandycroft
Latest Roadworks lists:
|:
Start Date
|:
End Date
|:
Location
|:
Traffic Cat
|:
Type Of Work
|:
3-Sep-
|:
23-Nov-
|:
Welsh Road, Garden City, Deeside, UK
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
New Service Connection
|:
1-Oct-
|:
23-Nov-
|:
Chester Road, Flint
|:
One Way
|:
Carriageway maintenance
|:
2-Oct-
|:
16-Oct-
|:
Village Road, Northop Hall
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
Carriageway resurfacing
|:
11-Oct-
|:
15-Oct-
|:
Blackbrook, Sychdyn
|:
Road Closure
|:
Install New Water Connection
|:
11-Oct-
|:
17-Oct-
|:
Penymynydd RDBT to Penyffordd RDBT, Penymynydd
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
Mains repairs
|:
14-Oct-
|:
16-Oct-
|:
High Street, Mold, UK
|:
Stop and Go
|:
Permanent Reinstatement
|:
15-Oct-
|:
16-Oct-
|:
Lletty Hill and Lower Downing Lodge, Maes Pennant
|:
Road Closure
|:
Carriageway remedial works
|:
15-Oct-
|:
16-Oct-
|:
Ty Draw and Pant Glas, Llanasa
|:
Road Closure
|:
Carriageway resurfacing
|:
15-Oct-
|:
16-Oct-
|:
Village Road, Northop Hall
|:
Road Closure
|:
Carriageway resurfacing
|:
15-Oct-
|:
17-Oct-
|:
Bryn Sion Hill, Afonwen, Flintshire
|:
Road Closure
|:
BT Works
|:
15-Oct-
|:
19-Oct-
|:
Whitford Street, Holywell, UK
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
BT Works
|:
15-Oct-
|:
16-Oct-
|:
London Road, Trelawnyd, Flintshire, UK
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
Access to underground network
|:
15-Oct-
|:
16-Oct-
|:
Marian to Tan Yr Allt Trelawnyd, Flintshire
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
Access to underground network
|:
16-Oct-
|:
18-Oct-
|:
Merllyn Lane, Bagillt
|:
Road Closure
|:
Fire hydrant repairs
|:
16-Oct-
|:
22-Oct-
|:
Unnamed Road, between its junctions with Pen Y Groes and Windover, Treuddyn
|:
Road Closure
|:
Carriageway resurfacing
|:
16-Oct-
|:
13-Nov-
|:
Chester Road, Sandycroft
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way)
|:
Carriageway resurfacing
|:
16-Oct-
|:
19-Oct-
|:
High Street, Bagillt, UK
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
Gas connection
|:
16-Oct-
|:
17-Oct-
|:
Saltney Ferry Road, Saltney Ferry, Flintshire, UK
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|:
BT Works
|:
16-Oct-
|:
17-Oct-
|:
Chester Road, Saltney, Flintshire, UK
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|:
BT Works
|:
17-Oct-
|:
18-Oct-
|:
Unnamed Link Road, between its junctions with B5129 High Street and Cestrian Street, Connahs Quay
|:
Road Closure
|:
BT Works
|:
17-Oct-
|:
19-Oct-
|:
Unnamed Road, between its junctions with Mertyn Downing Lane and Lower Downing Lodge, Maes Pennant
|:
Road Closure
|:
Carriageway remedial works
|:
17-Oct-
|:
19-Oct-
|:
Wood Lane, Hawarden, Deeside, UK
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
Install Domestic Fire Supply
|:
18-Oct-
|:
22-Oct-
|:
Wepre Lane, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way)
|:
Renew defective cover and Frame
|:
18-Oct-
|:
19-Oct-
|:
High Street, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK
|:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|:
Permanent Reinstatement