News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Where you may expect some delays due roadworks this week

Published: Monday, Oct 8th, 2018
Here is where you may expect some delays due to these roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Worth noting:

B5125 B5125 Village Road From Wepre Lane Junction to Smithy Lane Junction, Northop Hall, Flintshire
08 October — 12 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LAYING SERVICE TO NO.2 WOODBINE COTTAGES
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE – 6M PUBLIC 6M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000145057
Boundary Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
08 October — 11 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE NUMBER 1A TO OUTSIDE NUMBER 13…
Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT REQUIRED…
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594575693
Bumpers Lane, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
08 October — 18 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE OLD DEPOT
Works description: 278 WORKS TO BE CARRIED OUT TO THE FOOTWAY UNDER 2 WAY LIGHTS…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE051L-MAIN-00005216/UL1
Broughton Hall Road, Broughton, Flintshire
09 October — 12 October
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE 151
Works description: Stop tap Rebuild chamber Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0028102/000011982981
Fourth Avenue, Sealand, Flintshire
08 October — 11 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE TNT YARD & PREMISES
Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12593416719
M56
08 October — 09 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: M56 Westbound – lane 1 . Left Hard Shoulder Closed.Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
Works description: M56 Westbound Junction 15 – 16 lane 1 closure due to drainage works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 75683
M56
09 October — 10 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: M56 Westbound – lane 1 . Left Hard Shoulder Closed.Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
Works description: M56 Westbound Junction 15 – 16 lane 1 closure due to drainage works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 75683
Birkdale Avenue, Buckley, Flintshire
08 October — 23 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: JUNC BIRKDALE AVENUE/MUIRFIELD ROAD – JUNC BIRKDALE AVENUE/ ABERLLANERCHDRIVE
Works description: REPLACE 432M OF 4IN, 200MM, 100MM, 150MM, 4IN DI, SI WITH 432M OF 125MM, 180MM, 75MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER APPROX 38 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY450003001116468
Copper Beech Close, Broughton, Flintshire
09 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 33
Works description: Stop Tap Repair with Trailer Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0028102/000060257301
Copper Beech Close, Broughton, Flintshire
09 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: IN FOTTWAY OUTSIDE 1
Works description: Stop tap Renew 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0028102/000011985933
Marlborough Avenue, Hawarden, Flintshire
09 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 2
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594726872
Min Awel, Flint, Flintshire
09 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 21
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594732715
Prince of Wales Avenue, Flint, Flintshire
09 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 15
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594752218
Princes Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
09 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBERS 16 & 18
Works description: RENEW STOP TAP FRAME AND COVER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594763658
The Brambles, Shotton, Flintshire
09 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 1
Works description: REBUILD FIRE HYDRANT CHAMBER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594757811
Walpole Avenue, Hawarden, Flintshire
09 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 8
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594612230
Western Avenue, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
08 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: eld PH
Works description: ‘Installation of new electricity supply to street furniture including the excavation and reinstateme…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE45000020104
Western Avenue, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
08 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: x2 Column, Outside Westfield House x2 Column, Opposite Westfield House x1 Column, Outside The Highfi…
Works description: ‘Installation of new electricity supply to street furniture including the excavation and reinstateme…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE45000020104
Start DateEnd DateLocationTraffic CatType Of WorkRoute Number
Start Date:
03/09		End Date:
23/11		Location:
Welsh Road, Garden City, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
New Service Connection		Route Number:
Start Date:
01/10		End Date:
23/11		Location:
Chester Road, Flint		Traffic Cat:
One Way		Type Of Work:
Carriageway maintenance		Route Number:
A548
Start Date:
02/10		End Date:
09/10		Location:
Brynford Road, Pentre Halkyn, Holywell, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Reinstatement works		Route Number:
Start Date:
05/10		End Date:
09/10		Location:
Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement		Route Number:
Start Date:
07/10		End Date:
09/10		Location:
High Street, Mold, UK		Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go		Type Of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement		Route Number:
Start Date:
08/10		End Date:
10/10		Location:
Fourth Avenue, Sealand, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement		Route Number:
Start Date:
08/10		End Date:
12/10		Location:
Wrexham Road, Hope, Wrexham, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Lay new service		Route Number:
Start Date:
08/10		End Date:
11/10		Location:
Village Road from Wepre Lane Jct to Smithy Lane Jct, Northop Hall		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Lay new service		Route Number:
B5125
Start Date:
10/10		End Date:
12/10		Location:
Brynford Road, Brynford		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure		Type Of Work:
Carriageway repairs		Route Number:
B5121
Start Date:
11/10		End Date:
15/10		Location:
Blackbrook, Sychdyn		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure		Type Of Work:
Install New Water Connection		Route Number:
Start Date:
12/10		End Date:
15/10		Location:
Wepre Lane, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way)		Type Of Work:
Renew defective cover and Frame		Route Number:

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
