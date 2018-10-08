Where you may expect some delays due roadworks this week

Here is where you may expect some delays due to these roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
Worth noting:
Latest Roadworks lists:
|Start Date
|End Date
|Location
|Traffic Cat
|Type Of Work
|Route Number
|Start Date:
03/09
|End Date:
23/11
|Location:
Welsh Road, Garden City, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Type Of Work:
New Service Connection
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
01/10
|End Date:
23/11
|Location:
Chester Road, Flint
|Traffic Cat:
One Way
|Type Of Work:
Carriageway maintenance
|Route Number:
A548
|Start Date:
02/10
|End Date:
09/10
|Location:
Brynford Road, Pentre Halkyn, Holywell, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Reinstatement works
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
05/10
|End Date:
09/10
|Location:
Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
07/10
|End Date:
09/10
|Location:
High Street, Mold, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go
|Type Of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
08/10
|End Date:
10/10
|Location:
Fourth Avenue, Sealand, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
08/10
|End Date:
12/10
|Location:
Wrexham Road, Hope, Wrexham, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Lay new service
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
08/10
|End Date:
11/10
|Location:
Village Road from Wepre Lane Jct to Smithy Lane Jct, Northop Hall
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Lay new service
|Route Number:
B5125
|Start Date:
10/10
|End Date:
12/10
|Location:
Brynford Road, Brynford
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure
|Type Of Work:
Carriageway repairs
|Route Number:
B5121
|Start Date:
11/10
|End Date:
15/10
|Location:
Blackbrook, Sychdyn
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure
|Type Of Work:
Install New Water Connection
|Route Number:
|Start Date:
12/10
|End Date:
15/10
|Location:
Wepre Lane, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way)
|Type Of Work:
Renew defective cover and Frame
|Route Number: