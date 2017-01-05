A55 closed westbound from 10am after HGV crash

Police are warning drivers heading west on the A55 from Deeside there could be significant delays to journeys after a lorry crashed on the A55 near Northop.

Some pictures via @ncox78 of the crashed HGV which has closed the W/B A55 near Northop https://t.co/rCztJS7Ygk | https://t.co/EMB53R4fcG pic.twitter.com/l9PupmDGll — Deeside.com (@DeesideDotCom) January 5, 2017

Flintshire County Council have said the westbound carriageway will need to be closed from 10am in order to recover the HGV.

“Following an RTC the A55T westbound carriageway will be closed between its junctions with the A494T (Mold off slip) and A5119 (Northop off slip). The road will be closed from 10am, an update will be sent as soon as the road has been reopened, traffic will be diverted via the A494 and A5119.”

They say it’s a crane will need to be brought in to recover the HGV which crashed early this morning.

#A55 w/b #Northop RTC update. Likely that crane needed for recovery so delays could be significant. Plse seek alternate route. — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) January 5, 2017

No one is believed to have been injured in the crash which happened around 6.30am.

There are currently delays of 15 minutes will 1.5 miles of queuing traffic.

‘A55 Flintshire – One lane closed and very slow traffic on A55 westbound before J33a, B5126 (Northop Hall West), because of an accident involving a lorry and recovery work. Congestion to J35, A550 (Dobbs hill). Also affecting A494 before Ewloe.’