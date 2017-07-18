Wepre Park and Greenfield Valley Heritage Park awarded coveted ‘Green Flag’ status

Keep Wales Tidy has awarded both Wepre Park in Connah’s Quay and Greenfield Valley Heritage Park ‘Green Flag’ status – an international mark of a quality park or green space.

In total, 183 parks and green spaces in Wales have met the high standard needed to receive the coveted Green Flag Award or the Green Flag Community Award.

The flags will be flying at Wepre Park and Greenfield Valley Heritage Park in recognition of their excellent facilities and commitment to delivering great quality green space.

The Green Flag Award scheme is delivered in Wales by environmental charity, Keep Wales Tidy, with support from Welsh Government.

The awards are judged by green space experts, who volunteer their time to visit applicant sites and assess them against eight strict criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, environmental management and community involvement

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

This is a fantastic achievement, well done to all those involved! I congratulate everyone for their hard work in presenting the parks to such a high standard which has now been recognised.

Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator at Keep Wales Tidy said:

The Green Flag Award is all about connecting people with the very best parks and green spaces. Keep Wales Tidy is proud to run the scheme in Wales because we know having a good quality environment can have a big impact on our communities, health and well-being, and economy. I’d like to congratulate Flintshire County Council and thank everyone who works tirelessly to maintain the standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. I’d encourage everyone to get outdoors and explore the diverse range of fantastic facilities we have on our doorstep.

Wales has seen a huge increase in the number of award-winning sites, with 161 parks and green spaces meeting the high standard needed to receive the Green Flag Award or Green Flag Community Award.

A map of all the parks and green spaces can be found here