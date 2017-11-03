Wepre Park childrens art workshops to begin this Saturday

Art workshops for children at Wepre Park set to start this Saturday 4 November

Criw Celf Bach is an art club for children aged 7 – 11yrs old held across Flintshire.

The programme offers children the opportunity to create art with a professional artist during Saturday art workshops. Sessions will allow for playful exploration of art materials, techniques and themes. All art materials will be supplied.

The first two sessions are confirmed at the Garden Room in Wepre Park on Saturday 4 November where participants will be drawing with inks, and on Saturday 18 November for a seasonal Christmas Crafts session.

Further dates from January 2018 will be confirmed soon.

The programme is funded by the Arts, Culture and Events section of Flintshire County Council.

Sessions will be last for two hours from 10am to noon and held on Saturdays with artist Honor Pedican.

£35 for ten sessions or £4 per session to pay on the day.

For more information and / or to book a place please call Honor Pedican on 07543 110898 or email on honorcreative1@gmail.com