Welsh Youth Parliament asks young people about mental health and wellbeing

The Welsh Youth Parliament has begun a new consultation to find out what young people think about mental health and wellbeing in Wales.

The official launch took place today, Monday, 24 February.

Mental health and wellbeing of young people is one of the three priorities the Parliament voted for during its first meeting in February 2019.

It is now exactly one year since the first ever Welsh Youth Parliament meeting.

Here’s what some of the Members who are on the Emotional and Mental Health Support Committee have to say about the issue.

Youth Parliament member Thomas Comber who represents Delyn said:

“One in every ten young people deals with mental health issues on a daily basis and this is on the rise.

What makes matters worse is that the services we have to help young people and support young people with their mental health issues simply cannot cope with the amount of young people who do suffer.

We now see a waiting list with CAMHS which can be over a year long.”