Welsh Youth Parliament asks young people about mental health and wellbeing

Published: Monday, Feb 24th, 2020
The Welsh Youth Parliament has begun a new consultation to find out what young people think about mental health and wellbeing in Wales. 

The official launch took place today,  Monday, 24 February.

Mental health and wellbeing of young people is one of the three priorities the Parliament voted for during its first meeting in February 2019.

It is now exactly one year since the first ever Welsh Youth Parliament meeting.  

Here’s what some of the Members who are on the Emotional and Mental Health Support Committee have to say about the issue. 

Youth Parliament member Thomas Comber who represents Delyn said:

“One in every ten young people deals with mental health issues on a daily basis and this is on the rise.

What makes matters worse is that the services we have to help young people and support young people with their mental health issues simply cannot cope with the amount of young people who do suffer.

We now see a waiting list with CAMHS which can be over a year long.” 

 
 

The consultation will run until 8 August 2020 and, as well as an online survey, will involve workshops at schools and youth organisations across the country.

The aim is to establish the clearest picture possible of what young people think about mental health and wellbeing, and the support services available to help them. 

The Welsh Youth Parliament’s findings will be used to make recommendations to the Welsh Government about how to improve services. 

Any young people, schools or youth organisations wanting to get involved can find more information on the Welsh Youth Parliament website. 

