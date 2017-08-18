Welsh Water: Repairs being carried out to burst water main in Mold

Welsh Water say a burst water main has affected drinking water supplies this morning to their customers in the Mold area.

Engineers have located the burst main and are carrying out the repair, the work is expected to be completed later this afternoon.

#Mold update: 12:45pm – Our team have dug down & located the burst. The repair is underway and on schedule to be completed later this PM. — Welsh Water (@DwrCymru) 18 August 2017

Welsh Water Website says;

“Welsh Water is carrying out an emergency repair on a water main on the A494 between Llanferres and Llanbedr-Dyffryn-Clwyd.

In order to carry out the repair safely and quickly we have closed one lane of the A494 and two way traffic management is in place.

We will continue to work around the clock to complete the repair and the temporary traffic lights are removed for motorists as soon as possible.

Welsh Water would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank people for bearing with them whilst undertaking these emergency works

When the water supply is restored some customers may notice some discolouration of their tap water, this is normal in this situation and the water should clear when run from a cold tap.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”