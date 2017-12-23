Welsh Water completes first stage of £14 million upgrade in Flintshire

The first phase of Welsh Water’s £14 million investment on Flintshire water system is complete the compnay has said.

The second phase, which includes work in Connah’s Quay and the wider Deeside area which started last July is due to be completed at the end of March 2018.

Over 43km of water pipes have been replaced or cleansed so far as part of the first stage of the work in Flintshire which started in June 2016.

Improvements are complete in Bagillt, Flint, Mold and 5km of water pipes along the B5121 from Lixwm to Brynford and up through fields leading up to the reservoir at the top of the Pen y Ball hill in Holywell have been laid.

Aled Morgan, Infrastructure Programme Manager from Welsh Water said:

Welsh Water is investing £120 million on our drinking water network to provide our customers with a reliable source of drinking water for decades to come. We understand that our work can be inconvenient as we need to dig up roads and pavements to replace the old water pipes, and we would like to thank our customers for bearing with us as we carry out this work. Supplying our customers with a first class drinking water supply is one of our main priorities in Welsh Water an completing the work in these parts of Flintshire brings us a step closer to ensuring we achieve this for our customers.

Over 3,885 children have taken part in the workshops run by Welsh Water Educational Officer, Arfona Evans who visited a number of schools where work has taken place.

The workshops aim to teach the children the importance of looking after the network to make sure that home and businesses have a reliable water supply every time they open their taps.

As part of the workshop, the schoolchildren from Ysgol Brynffordd built their own water network to carry water from the reservoir, through the water treatment work and out to villages.

Rachel Critchell, Acting Head Teacher at Ysgol Brynffordd, said:

“It really was an excellent morning for the children and it was a pleasure to see them so engaged in the workshop. The smiles on the children’s faces said it all.

Working as a team and applying skills is very important, so it was great for the children to gain an understanding of the work that was taking place within their community and to see all the hard work that goes into treating the water and how the work taking place in the area will provide us with great water for years to come.”