Posted: Fri 14th Aug 2020

Updated: Fri 14th Aug

Welsh Road closed after van falls from vehicle transporter on Blue Bridge

Police have closed Welsh Road either side of the Blue Bridge in Queensferry after a van fell from a vehicle transporter.

The red Transit van has been badly damaged following the incident which happened just after 3pm. 

 


Latest traffic report for the area states: “Bridge closed due to accident, a van that has fallen from a recovery truck involved on Jubilee Bridge both ways between Hawarden Castle Hotel and The Queensferry Hotel. The bridge is going to be closed for the next few hours for inspection work. The accident happened around 15:10.”

[Thanks to Sharl Jones for the photos] 

 



