Welsh Road – A550 closed both ways due to an overturned lorry

The A550 Welsh Road is closed both ways closed due to an overturned lorry.

A lorry is reported to have gone into the ditch and recovery work is underway.

The road is closed from A494 (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off, Shotwick) to A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights, Two Mills)

Latest traffic report states:

“A550 Welsh Road both ways closed, queueing traffic due to overturned lorry from A494 (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off, Shotwick) to A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights, Two Mills).

The lorry has gone into the ditch, further recovery work is required resulting in the road being closed in both directions.”