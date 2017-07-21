Welsh potatoes for Welsh Stores – Aldi’s latest commitment to sell locally sourced produce

Known more for mashing heads (ok not literally but…) than mashing potatoes, Flint’s golden girl Jade Jones is throwing her weight behind Aldi’s latest move to sell locally sourced produce.

The discount supermarket and Team GB partner, has committed to selling Welsh potatoes across Welsh stores this week.

It follows the launch of Aldi’s £60m distribution centre in Cardiff earlier this year, which has helped facilitate the introduction of Welsh lamb in Welsh stores, Aldi is now able to sell home-grown potatoes across the country too.

Team GB’s taekwondo double gold medallist, Jade Jones supports the move;

“Aldi has always championed a healthy, nutritious and – most importantly – fresh diet. Their stocking of Welsh potatoes in local stores means customers can now get produce that’s fresher than ever before.”

Tony Baines, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi, said: “The move to stock Welsh potatoes in Welsh stores is a natural one following the investment in our Cardiff distribution centre.

“Supporting Welsh excellence in farming, first with Lamb and now with potatoes, benefits local suppliers and local business as well as local customers who can enjoy fresh produce at unbeatable prices.”

It’s the latest commitment from Aldi to sell locally sourced fresh produce, in March the supermarket introduced five new Welsh lamb products to its stores.

They include steaks, chops, leg, breast and shoulder joints have been sourced exclusively from Red Tractor assured farms across Wales.