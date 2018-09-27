News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Welsh Labour Leadership: Contest to choose Carwyn Jones successor gets underway

Published: Thursday, Sep 27th, 2018
Nominations will open today, Thursday Septemeber 27 to choose a successor to Welsh Labour leader and First Minister Carwyn Jones.

Carwyn Jones formally notified the Welsh Executive Committee of his intention to resign as the Welsh Labour Leader in December, triggering the process to elect a successor.

Nominations will open at 12 noon today and close at 12 noon on Wednesday 3rd October.

Ballots will go out on Friday 9th November and the result will be announced on Thursday 6th December.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has been backed by Delyn AM Hannah Blythyn and Alyn and Deeside AM Jack Sargeant, in total he has the public support of 16 AM’s.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has the backing of five AM’s and is the only other candidate with enough support to join the contest, so far.

In a statement of support for Mark Drakeford Hannah Blythyn said:

“I have given careful consideration to not only who is best equipped to lead us through the challenging political and economic period ahead of us but who also has a proven track record of applying principles to both policy and power.

“Mark will be a Welsh Labour Leader and a First Minister who will unite our Party, empower our communities and connect our country and I look forward to campaigning and working alongside Mark to achieve this.”

