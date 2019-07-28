Welsh Government wants to ‘map’ grass roots music venues

Grassroots venues like Buckley’s Tivoli are important hubs for local music talent and offer a fantastic avenue for musicians and performers to nurture their creativity.

The Welsh Government says it is committed to developing the “music industry talent pipeline” and is concerned at the decline and closure of many venues

Issues surrounding closure are often complex, being a mixture of problems that can be unique to each venue’s situation, with responsibilities lying with different agencies such as local authorities, law enforcement and business support organisations – as well as government.

The mapping exercise will:

Establish a definition of a ‘grassroots music venue’ which is based on that of the Music Venue Trust but which is tailored to the situation in Wales;

Provide a geographical map of grassroots music venues across the whole of Wales, recording a series of information for each venue; and

Identify clusters of venues and any common characteristics.

Lord Elis-Thomas, Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism said: