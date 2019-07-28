Welsh Government wants to ‘map’ grass roots music venues

The Welsh Government has commissioned a ‘mapping exercise’ of grassroots music venues in a bid to tailor better support for the music industry in Wales.
Grassroots venues like Buckley’s Tivoli are important hubs for local music talent and offer a fantastic avenue for musicians and performers to nurture their creativity.
The Welsh Government says it is committed to developing the “music industry talent pipeline” and is concerned at the decline and closure of many venues
Issues surrounding closure are often complex, being a mixture of problems that can be unique to each venue’s situation, with responsibilities lying with different agencies such as local authorities, law enforcement and business support organisations – as well as government.
The mapping exercise will:
- Establish a definition of a ‘grassroots music venue’ which is based on that of the Music Venue Trust but which is tailored to the situation in Wales;
- Provide a geographical map of grassroots music venues across the whole of Wales, recording a series of information for each venue; and
- Identify clusters of venues and any common characteristics.
Lord Elis-Thomas, Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism said:
“We want to make it easier for talented people to develop long-term careers in the music industry in Wales. Part of this involves supporting grassroots music venues to help them remain viable.
A potential dearth of live music venues threatens Wales’ talent pipeline. We are aware of a lot of the challenges they face across the country and will continue to look at ways to work collaboratively with the sector to address them.
Any decisions we make around support for this branch of the creative industries must be based on accurate, up to date evidence and to that end we have commissioned the highly experienced team from Landsker to create a map of grassroots music venues across Wales.”