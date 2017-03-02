Welsh Government wants to put ‘healthy relationships education’ on school curriculum in bid fight sexism, homophobia & domestic violence.

The Welsh Government is seeking advice on healthy relationships in the school curriculum.

Alyn and Deeside Carl Sargeant spoke out as Education Secretary Kirsty Williams announced that a new expert group to advise on healthy relationships in the current school curriculum is to be set up.

The panel will provide advice and support on issues relating to the delivery of healthy relationships education within the curriculum.

This includes a range of areas including improving understanding of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender issues, violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence, respect and consent, sexism and bullying.

Emma Renold, Professor of childhood studies at Cardiff University’s School of Social Sciences has agreed to chair the Group.

As well as teaching on undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the field of childhood studies, Professor Renold has recently collaborated with Welsh Women’s Aid, NSPCC Cymru and the Children’s Commissioner to develop the online resource AGENDA: A Young People’s Guide to Making Positive Relationships Matter.

Mr Sargeant said:

Young people today are under a lot of pressure at an early age, exposed to a vast range of media and social stresses. Not educating them on important issues can leave them ill-equipped for navigating challenging life experiences. Healthy relationships education is also vital in the fight against sexism, homophobia, domestic violence and other blights on our society. That’s why I’m delighted that the Welsh Government is seeking top-level advice on integrating healthy relationships with the current curriculum.

Kirsty Williams said: