Welsh Government to give local authorities share if £2.5 million following recent extreme weather conditions

Local Authorities will receive £2.5 million Welsh Government funding to offset costs incurred in dealing with the recent snow, Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport Ken Skates has announced.

The so called ‘Beast from the East” brought heavy snowfall and ice to parts of Wales causing widespread disruption and costing councils millions.

While the extreme weather conditions may not have hit Deeside that hard on higher ground in Flintshire things were very different with some communities cut off due to heavy snow.

‘Whilst local authorities are responsible for planning for significant weather events and are expected to budget accordingly, the Welsh Government is providing additional investment in recognition of the significant costs incurred,’ it has said.

Today’s announcement will see funding directed to “offset a major part of these costs including those incurred for highway authorities’ gritting and snow clearance operations and salt purchasing.” A Welsh Government spokesperson added.

Economy and Transport Secretary, Ken Skates said:

“As much of the country was blanketed with snow recently, authority staff and contractors worked tirelessly in supporting the travelling public and ensuring our road network remained open as much as possible.

Their professionalism and commitment was evident as ever and I would like to thank them once again for their efforts.

The extreme weather did have an impact however and with that came inevitable financial consequences.

I am pleased therefore the funding I am announcing today will be a boost in helping offset the considerable costs incurred by local authorities as a result of the conditions.”

Councillor Andrew Morgan, Welsh Local Government Association Spokesperson for Transport, the Environment and Sustainability said:

“I welcome this funding by Welsh Government in recognition of the significant costs incurred by authorities in responding to the recent extreme weather event.

Although all councils will have planned well in advance for such a weather event, the sheer intensity of the weather meant that additional costs were unavoidable.”



I am incredibly proud of the response efforts of councils across Wales, with council staff going above and beyond to help residents in their communities.

Our staff members’ efforts highlighted public service at its finest, and demonstrated the true value of local government.”

Picture – @Carolynthomas03 – Cabinet member for Streetscene & Countryside