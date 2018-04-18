AM’s vote against motion to publish leak enquiry report

Assembly Members have voted against a Welsh Conservative motion to force publication a report into whether there was a leak before a cabinet reshuffle which saw Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant dismissed from the cabinet.

Following the vote leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said; “This is a dark day for Welsh democracy.”

26 vote for the Conservative motion, 1 abstained and 29 vote against the motion.

The report, by Dame Shan Morgan, concluded that there had been no unauthorised release of information.

The government has so far refused to publish the full findings of the inquiry as they say it would reveal the identity of witnesses.

Welsh Conservatives turned to the ‘Government of Wales Act’ in a bid to force the publication of the leak inquiry.

First minister Carwyn Jones threatened legal action yesterday to stop a debate, in a letter to the presiding officer on Monday, the he wrote: “We are concerned that the Assembly has acted, and threatens to continue acting, unlawfully.

“We therefore write at this early opportunity so that you may take the necessary steps to withdraw the motion.”

Presiding officer Elin Jones responded saying:

“I have taken advice and carefully considered your arguments. Having done so, I am not persuaded of the case which you have advanced. As a result, the motion remains scheduled for debate tomorrow.”

That move paved the way for this afternoon’s debate and vote.

Andrew RT Davies said;

“The Welsh Government under Carwyn Jones hasn’t covered itself in glory this week, with a dangerous and unprecedented legal attempt to silence the National Assembly for Wales.

The government whip may have delivered the vote for Carwyn Jones, but it has left the First Minister with little moral authority.

It is deeply regrettable that party loyalty has taken precedence over the need to do the right thing, and we will continue to fight for openness, transparency and justice.”