News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Welsh Government’s £3m Brexit support fund for Airbus slammed by Tories

Published: Tuesday, Sep 25th, 2018
Share:

Conservatives have slammed a £6 million ‘Brexit support’ fund handed to Airbus and the automotive sector which was announced by Carwyn Jones on Monday.

Airbus which turned over nearly £60bn in 2017 will receive £3m of the fund from the Welsh Government for upskilling the workforce in areas such as automation, robotics and digitalisation, as well supporting the apprenticeship programme at Broughton.

Welsh Government said the cash will “significantly improve the chances of developing the Welsh-based sites as the preferred locations for any future and post-Brexit European investment projects.”

The money is coming from a £50m EU Transition Fund which was announced in January

In a speech at the Labour party conference in Liverpool on Monday, First Minister Carwyn Jones said:

“Brexit presents a series of challenges and opportunities for businesses in Wales and it is my priority to ensure Wales is in the best possible position to prepare for a post-Brexit world.

“The funding I am announcing today (Monday) from our EU Transition fund will provide the vitally needed support to help these important industries.”

Shadow Economy and Business spokesman, Russell George AM said:

“Although I hugely value the work of these firms in Wales, the transfer of millions of pounds of Welsh tax payer cash to some of the biggest companies in the world is ridiculous.

Instead of talking down the prospects of the Welsh economy post Brexit, Carwyn Jones should be focusing on improving the overall business environment in Wales including skills, infrastructure and business rates.

This is the fundamental long term key to boosting jobs, growth and earnings in the Welsh economy. However, across all these areas the First Minister has failed to deliver.

For too long Welsh Labour have dished out millions of pounds to large companies as a quick fix – instead of addressing its failure as a Government to create the conditions in Wales in which businesses of all shapes and sizes can thrive”.

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Cheshire police appeal for information following a fatal collision on A540

Connah’s Quay and Flint tips to close this Sunday as council gets set to open new Oakenholt recycling centre

One way restriction on A548 comes into force next week as up to eight weeks of carriageway repairs get underway

Flintshire schools could be forced to make redundancies unless teacher pay rise is funded

Europe’s top trailer maker launches two new horseboxes at official opening of new £5 million factory in Sandycroft

Overnight closures on the A548 in Oakenholt this week

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Monday September 24

Brexit: £6m fund to support workers at Airbus and Toyota in bid to prevent ‘industrial carnage’

Search and Rescue team called out to assist injured walker in Flintshire woodland

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn