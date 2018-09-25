Welsh Government’s £3m Brexit support fund for Airbus slammed by Tories

Conservatives have slammed a £6 million ‘Brexit support’ fund handed to Airbus and the automotive sector which was announced by Carwyn Jones on Monday.

Airbus which turned over nearly £60bn in 2017 will receive £3m of the fund from the Welsh Government for upskilling the workforce in areas such as automation, robotics and digitalisation, as well supporting the apprenticeship programme at Broughton.

Welsh Government said the cash will “significantly improve the chances of developing the Welsh-based sites as the preferred locations for any future and post-Brexit European investment projects.”

The money is coming from a £50m EU Transition Fund which was announced in January

In a speech at the Labour party conference in Liverpool on Monday, First Minister Carwyn Jones said:

“Brexit presents a series of challenges and opportunities for businesses in Wales and it is my priority to ensure Wales is in the best possible position to prepare for a post-Brexit world. “The funding I am announcing today (Monday) from our EU Transition fund will provide the vitally needed support to help these important industries.”

Shadow Economy and Business spokesman, Russell George AM said: