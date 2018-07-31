Welsh Government set to spend £10m on 100 new ambulances and passenger transport vehicles

The Welsh Ambulance Service will receive 100 new operational vehicles following an announcement by Health Secretary Vaughan Gething that the government is to spend more than £10m.

100 ambulances and other passenger transport vehicles will be replaced with new, more efficient and greener vehicles.

The investment will allow the service to purchase:

25 Emergency Ambulances

33 emergency response motorcycles

33 Non Emergency Patient Transport Service (NEPTS)

9 specialist emergency vehicles for major incidents.

The Welsh Ambulance Service currently has over 700 vehicles in its fleet, which cover an area of more than 8,000 square miles across Wales.

Since 2011, the Welsh Government has invested almost £55m in new ambulance vehicles for the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Health Secretary, Vaughan Gething said:

“I am pleased to be able to announce funding of £10.23m to replace some of our ageing ambulances and other passenger transport vehicles with more modern, fuel efficient and greener versions. This investment will enable the Welsh Ambulance Service to upgrade its fleet to ensure it has the most appropriate vehicles to deliver the best care for the people of Wales.”

Richard Lee, Director of Operations for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: