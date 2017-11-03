Labour AM vows to clear his name after stepping down

Deeside AM Carl Sergeant removed from cabinet due to allegations over personal conduct

Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant has been removed from his Welsh Government post as communities and children secretary following allegations were made about his personal conduct.

The AM said in a statement that he had met the first minister Carwyn Jones on Friday and been told that allegations had been made, the details of the allegations “have yet to be disclosed to me” said Mr Sargeant.

Mr Sargeant said he had agreed to leave his post while an investigation was conducted, a statement from a spokesman for Carwyn Jones said; “the First Minister has removed him from the Cabinet.”

“I look forward to returning to the government once my name has been cleared,” Sargeant said.

The Labour AM has also been suspended from Welsh Labour party while an investigation into the allegations is carried out.

In a statement released this afternoon Mr Sargeant said;

I met with the First Minister today and he informed me allegations had been made about my personal conduct, which was shocking and distressing to me. The details of the allegations have yet to be disclosed to me. I have written to the General Secretary of Welsh Labour requesting an urgent independent investigation into these allegations in order to allow me to clear my name. Given the nature of the allegations, I agreed with the First Minister that it was right that I stand aside from cabinet today. I look forward to returning to Government once my name has been cleared. I won’t be commenting further at this stage.

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said:

“Carl Sargeant has been suspended from party membership, and therefore the Labour whip in the National Assembly for Wales, while an investigation into allegations received takes place.”

Speculation began to grow on Friday morning that Mr Sargeant was set to leave the cabinet as part of First Minister Carwyn Jones reshuffle which is taking place today.

A spokesman for Carwyn Jones said:

“Following allegations, received in the last few days, about Carl Sargeant’s conduct, the First Minister has removed him from the Cabinet and has asked Welsh Labour to launch a full investigation.”