Welsh Government reported to Human Rights Commission over fears older people’s ‘right to life’ breached due to lack of COVID-19 testing

The Welsh Government has been reported to the Equality and Human Rights Commission over fears that older people’s rights could have been breached.

The Older People’s Commissioner for Wales says comprehensive testing for coronavirus in the care sector was ‘too slow’.

Helena Herklots has questioned whether the ‘right to life’ had been breached and said she has spoken to the EHRC about the issue.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he “didn’t recognise” a human rights breach and policy was based on scientific advice.

Since lockdown began, around third of the coronavirus deaths in Wales have been care home residents according to the Office for National Statistics.

Care Forum Wales (CFW) which represents more than 450 care providers and began asking for widespread testing back in March.

A CFW snapshot survey of 87 of its members across the country found some waiting up to 20 days to be tested, while another said it took 10 days to get the results of a test back.

Of the 38 care homes who responded, 16 said they had felt pressured into taking patients from hospitals who were either COVID-19 positive or untested into care homes.

Helena Herklots, Older People’s Commissioner in Wales, believes the delay in comprehensive testing in the care sector should be investigated.

“I have serious concerns that older people’s human rights have been breached; the fundamental right to life,” she said.

The fact that testing wasn’t in place as quickly as it needed to be for every resident and every member of staff.

I’m extremely disappointed and saddened that the Welsh Government hasn’t moved quickly on this.

That is why I believe the Equality and Human Rights’ Commission needs to investigate how older people have been treated throughout this pandemic.”

Health Minister Vaughan Mr Gething refutes suggestions that a lack of testing has cost lives needlessly, he said: “We changed the approach on testing people who were leaving hospital on the 22nd of April onwards.

I don’t recognise that we have violated the rights of older people.

As a minister I’m making choices to keep people safe.”

A new episode of BBC Wales Investigates airing tonight (May 21) looks into Welsh care homes as they continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme spoke to care home owner, Nigel Clark who runs Alma Lodge Care Home in Port Talbot, he says they felt pressured to take patients from local hospitals without tests coronavirus.

Something he refused to do, he told the programme: “They would ring every day to ask what vacancies we had in the home. If we had vacancies we were asked why can’t we take people in?”

Mr Clark says he was told he needed to help out by easing the pressure on hospitals, and was even told his resistance would be taken to a higher authority.

“She (a health board representative) said she would go to the Care Inspectorate to ensure I had to start taking people into this case home if they had tests or not because I had to help Neath Port Talbot to release beds.”

But the Care Inspectorate supported Mr Clark’s decision.

Swansea Bay University Health Board said ‘could never condone any comment such as that alleged’, and that all patients are now tested before being sent into care homes in line with updated Welsh Government policy.

The programme spoke to the son of Joyce Crean who died of COVID 19 in a Cardiff care home.

Mrs Crean suffered a stroke late in 2019 and ended up in hospital.

As pressure grew on the NHS to clear bed space in hospitals across Wales, her son Phil was told she would be moved to a care home.

She was tested ten days before being discharged to the Romilly Care Home in the city.

Her family thought she would be re-tested before the move in late March, but the care home says it was told by the hospital she wasn’t.

Just over a week after moving into the home her family were told their mother was showing signs of having caught coronavirus, and that care home staff recognised them as they had seen them in other residents.

Mr Crean said: “You can imagine if we’d heard that COVID-19 had been at that care home, we wouldn’t have allowed her to be transported there.”

His mother died 10 days after arriving at Romilly, one of several deaths at the home.

Days before Mrs Crean died, the Welsh Government issued guidance saying hospitals could discharge Covid-19 patients to care homes and that patients without common symptoms didn’t have to be tested before they were moved.

Mr Crean says that is “an absolute disgrace. It’s basically throwing sheep to the wolves isn’t it? Personally I think it’s extremely poor policy.”

The Romilly said it felt more comprehensive testing at the time may have saved lives, but was told by the hospital that Mrs Crean was not tested because she did not have common symptoms before being discharged.

On Saturday, Health Minister Vaughan Gething announced that all staff and residents in Welsh care homes will be tested for the virus.

Watch BBC Wales Investigates: Testing Time in Care on BBC One Wales at 20:05 GMT on Thursday and afterwards on BBC iPlayer.