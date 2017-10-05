Welsh Government set to spend £8.2m in 90 new ambulances

The Welsh Ambulance Service will receive 90 new operational vehicles thanks to a £8.2m investment from the Welsh Government.

The investment will allow the service to purchase:

18 Emergency Ambulances

67 Non Emergency Patient Transport Service (NEPTS)

Five specialist Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) vehicles, to replace the existing fleet.

The Welsh Ambulance Service currently has over 700 vehicles in its fleet, which cover an area of more than 8,000 square miles across Wales.

Since 2011, the Welsh Government has invested almost £45m in new ambulance vehicles for the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Health Secretary, Vaughan Gething said:

The Welsh Ambulance Service continues to experience a growing demand for its services every year. The £8.2 million investment I’m announcing today will enable the Welsh Ambulance Service to continue upgrading its existing fleet, allowing the service to deliver the best care for people in Wales. This will ensure the ambulance service is able to deploy the most appropriate clinician in the most appropriate vehicle, ensuring people receive the quickest response possible.

Richard Lee, Director of Operations for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: