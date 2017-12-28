Welsh Government hands charity over £160,000 to help purchase former Tata Steel Sports and Social Club

A charitable organisation has been awarded £162,000 of funding by the Welsh Government to help purchase and redevelop the former Tata Steel Sports and Social Club on Rowley’s Drive in Shotton.

Housing and Regeneration Minister Rebecca Evans AM announced the funding as part of a £4.9 million investment in local projects across Wales this Christmas.

The sports and social club originally built for steelworkers was taken over by Care & Repair North East Wales after Tata withdrew financial support last year.

The new investment will be used to help purchase and redevelop the Rowley’s Drive complex which will be used to provide training, health support, sports and other services, focused on the well-being of local people.

The investment awarded to Care & Repair North East Wales was supported by Flintshire County Council and aims to maximise the economic impact helping to support regeneration in Shotton.

The project has strong links to wider Welsh Government objectives, including supporting people into employment, training and skills development, health and well-being and tackling poverty.

Care and Repair North East Wales is an independent home improvement agency with charitbale status, it was formed through the amalgamation of Flintshire and Wrexham Care & Repair in 2015.