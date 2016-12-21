Welsh Government giving £300k to restore key North East Wales bus services

Bus passengers in North East Wales have been given a boost today with Economy and Infrastructure Secretary, Ken Skates announcing £300,000 to help local authorities to restore key local bus services lost following the recent

The grant, made available to Flintshire Denbighshire and Wrexham Councils comes into effect from today, Wednesday December 21.

The money will allow those services lost through the collapse of GHA Coaches in the summer to be re-introduced.

Economy and Infrastructure Secretary, Ken Skates said:

“I’m delighted to announce this funding for the local authorities most affected by the liquidation of GHA Coaches. I expect to see it used to improve services and choice for the passenger, re-introducing key routes lost and providing network stability.

“I’ve been clear, however, that we must look at the long term future of bus travel and how local authorities, bus operators, passenger groups, Welsh Government and others can better work together to ensure services are maintained and improved.

“The Bus Services Summit I will lead in in Wrexham on 23 January, the North Wales bus co-ordinator post we have created and the added support I have announced through Business Wales and Finance Wales will all help in this regard.

“As for this funding, I’ve made it clear to councils that it has been provided on the basis that the they develop and submit a robust strategy for future bus services in North Wales by March. It’s in everyone’s interests to ensure that a situation like that seen with GHA coaches does not happen again and I’m determined that our bus services are made more sustainable.

“We all have the same goal – to ensure that passengers across the region and beyond get the quality, sustainable service they rightly expect. This funding will help with that.”