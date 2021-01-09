Welsh government extends current evictions ban until end of March.

Legislation to extend the prevention of tenant evictions until 31 March 2021 will come into force on Monday 11 January, Housing and Local Government Minister Julie James confirmed.

As part of its response to preventing the transmission of coronavirus and protecting public health, the Welsh Government had already agreed measures to prevent evictions from social rented and private rented accommodation between 11 December and 11 January this year.

The legislation introduced today will extend these measures to protect renters during the pandemic by preventing eviction except in cases of anti-social behavior or domestic violence.

Housing and Local Government Minister Julie James said:

"We are taking further steps to protect public health and support Welsh tenants. This is an extremely difficult time for many people. Renters should not be forced out of their homes at a time when we are asking people to stay home and when it is more difficult for them to get advice, assistance and alternative accommodation."





The extension is part of a wider package of measures funded by the Welsh Government to protect tenants and public health during this crisis. That package includes:

Invest up to £ 50 million to tackle homelessness and increase the number of temporary and permanent homes;

Another £ 40m announced for Housing Assistance Grant and another £ 4m for Homelessness Prevention Grant, both grants focused on preventing and tackling homelessness and providing people with the help they need in the draft budget ;

Increase the notice period for eviction from three months to six months;

Introduce a new, low-interest, affordable Tenancy Savings Loan scheme paid directly to landlords or agencies for tenants in rent arrears due to Covid-19; a

Set up a helpline for the private rented sector, run by Citizens Advice Cymru and available to tenants who are struggling with rent, income or housing benefits.

Julie James said:

“The work by local authorities has focused mainly on helping vulnerable people to get accommodation so that they can use hand washing and hygiene facilities, maintain social distance and self isolate if they have symptoms. We know that people who are homeless are at increased risk of contracting the coronavirus. One of the best ways to tackle homelessness is to prevent it from happening in the first place. This is one of many actions we are taking as many people face uncertainty.

“This year we are investing up to £ 50 million to tackle homelessness. This includes ensuring that no-one needs to sleep rough, as well as transforming services to secure permanent homes for people at risk of homelessness. ”

Although these changes offer tenants greater protection, they do not excuse people from paying their rent if they can. Nor do they excuse people from addressing their financial problems. Early dialogue with landlords is essential to determine the way forward, and getting the right debt advice is also essential. ”

Extending the notice period for eviction to 6 months will also remain in force until 31 March 2021. Both regulations will be subject to regular review and the prevention of eviction will be subject to a ratification vote in Parliament.