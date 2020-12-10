Welsh Government dismisses rumours of alcohol ban in shops on social media

The Welsh Government has dismissed rumours circulating on social media regarding an alcohol ban in shops.

Although it’s unclear where the claims have originated from, Deeside.com has seen a number of people sharing inaccurate information that shops will be stopped from selling alcohol from December 17th.

It follows actual measures being brought in at the end of the last week to stop hospitality businesses in Wales serving alcohol in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Posting on Twitter regarding the latest claims, the government said: “We’re aware of rumours about plans for an “alcohol ban” from shops in Wales. This is simply not true.

“For accurate information on coronavirus in Wales, please see our website and join our press conferences every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 12.15pm.”

Wales’ Health Minister has previously urged people to be more cautious over what they share on social media.

Twitter recently started taking action on some content on the social media platform and now regularly decides to fully remove, hide from direct view, or place ‘unsubstantiated’ warnings on tweets that they deem as requiring it.

The labels have most notably been used on tweets by outgoing US President Donald Trump.

When asked in October if the Welsh Government had held discussions with social media networks, Vaughan Gething said: “People who put false stories on the social media are the first point in taking responsibility.

“People who run those platforms, who profit from those platforms also need to have a share of responsibility.

“All of us need to look again at the position that we’re in because I’m afraid that we’ll see infection rates continue to rise.”

