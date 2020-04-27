Welsh Government announces £60,000 death in service payment to Health and Care workers on the frontline

Health Minister Vaughan Gething has today confirmed that financial support of £60,000 will be provided to an eligible beneficiary of frontline staff working in the NHS and Social Care, should they die in service as a result of Covid-19.

The scheme will see eligible beneficiaries receive a one off sum of £60,000 and will apply particularly to those working in frontline roles and locations where personal care is provided to individuals who may have contracted Covid-19.

The scheme is non-contributory and there are no additional costs to employers. The payment will be made in addition to any existing benefits already earned through existing pension scheme membership.

The scheme would be time-limited, providing cover for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and will retrospectively apply from the 25th March 2020.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “Our frontline workers in the NHS and social care sector are going above and beyond to deliver care and services for patients and to the most vulnerable in our communities across Wales.

“Their bravery on the frontline of this pandemic is something the whole nation is thankful and proud of.

“The introduction of this scheme I hope will provide peace of mind that their family and loved ones will be supported should the worst happen.”

A similar scheme was announced simultaneously in England.