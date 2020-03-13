Welsh food and drink industry leaders welcomed to university for high profile event

Leading figures from the Welsh food and drink industry have joined Government and Business leaders at Wrexham Glyndwr University to hear the latest about Wales’ economy.

At the university’s High Impact Cluster Industry Dinner, a selected audience of food and drink professionals and key opinion-formers heard from the Welsh Government Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths AM, and from Stephen Phipson CBE, the Chief Executive of Manufacturers’ Organisation Make UK.

The dinner also gave business students and academics at the university the chance to meet and network with industry professionals during the dinner, where more than 70 guests enjoyed a three-course meal in Glyndwr’s Restaurant 1887, and at a specially-convened reception beforehand.

The event was organised by the North Wales Business School and Enterprise and Innovation team.

Laura Gough, Business Development Manager for Knowledge Transfer and Innovation at Glyndwr, said: “Wales has some truly innovative food and drink companies and we were delighted to welcome almost 70 guests drawn from the industry to our latest High Impact cluster dinner to hear from leading figures in Government and Business.

“Our High Impact cluster events bring together some of the region’s key employers, and with a university-wide team working alongside the experts at our business school to select key leaders in our food and drink sector, this event put industry, academia, and Government together.

“The evening is not only a chance for our region’s businesses and our academics and students to get together and share news, ideas, and expertise – it’s also a great way to celebrate the hugely positive impact our food and drink sector have on the Welsh economy.”

Welsh Government Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths AM, added: “I was very pleased to be able to attend the North Wales Business School’s event, and am grateful to them and the Enterprise and Innovation team for having organised the evening.

“There is a huge wealth of talented producers throughout the Food and Drink sector. It is through events such as these they have the chance to share their expertise and highlight their products – many thanks indeed to all those who attended.”

To find out more about the work of Wrexham Glyndwr University’s Enterprise and Innovation team, visit: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/business/