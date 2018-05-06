Welsh Cup Final – Victory today will turn season into greatest in the club’s history says boss Morrison

It’s a huge day for Connah’s Quay Nomads today as they take on Aberystwyth Town at Newtown’s Latham Park in the 131st Welsh Cup Final.

Victory this afternoon would turn what has been a fantastic season into the greatest in the club’s history says first team manager Andy Morrison.

Nomads’ last appearance in the Welsh Cup Final was 20 years ago when they lost in a penalty shootout to Bangor at Wrexham’s Racecourse ground.

Follow the action live via Nomads Twitter Feed

Today’s final offers the opportunity for The Nomads to win the JD Welsh Cup for the first time since the Club’s inception in 1946 – a previous version of the club, Connah’s Quay and Shotton did defeat Cardiff City 3-0 in the 1929 final.

Since TG Jones founded Connah’s Quay Juniors, and latterly The Nomads, the club has never had their name etched on the famous trophy.

It’s been over 10 years since the two years sides met in the cup when The Nomads came out 2-1 victors before eventually losing out 6-2 to Llanelli in the Quarter Finals.

Both teams have had tough routes to the final, Aberystwyth taking four JD Welsh Premier League scalps along the way to Latham Park.

Nomads beat top of the table TNS 2-1 then hammered second-placed Bangor in the semi-final 6-1 to book their place in today’s final.

Speaking to Nomads.co.uk ahead of the game first team boss and former Manchester City player Andy Morrison said:

“Both Aberystwyth and ourselves thoroughly deserve our places in the JD Welsh Cup Final – neither team have had easy paths and between us have knocked out the best teams in the JD Welsh Premier League.” “It’s my first final personally as a manager, and it’s something I can’t wait to experience. Neville’s been there, done it, and got the t-shirt so obviously has got experience on his side – if we weren’t playing Aber, I would have called him to pick his brain about playing in the Welsh Cup Final!” “Aber has shown on many occasions this season that, on their day, they can beat anyone in the league and also have the players who can win a game on their own – after a slow start, the performances and results have improved and I expect Aber to be a major force next season in the top six.

🏆 Get ready for the #JDWelshCup Final between @AberystwythTown and @the_nomads by downloading your free copy of the match programme. 👉 https://t.co/XhHYrUr7nC pic.twitter.com/y3N1l3iDWr — FA Wales (@FAWales) May 4, 2018

What we have to try and do this Sunday is control their danger players which won’t be easy – we need to look to exploit the reasons that Aber have been fighting relegation this season.” Morrison continued, saying; “Having beaten them 5-1 at home on grass and losing 4-2 on their 3G, many might say that the venue will favour Aber, but I don’t see it that way – a final is a complete level playing field and we also have a great record at Newtown. For me personally, the most important thing on Sunday is down to Connah’s Quay or Aberystwyth being the best team on the day – if the outcome is based on that, then the footballing Godswilll decide who wins, and win or lose, everyone from Aberystwyth and Connah’s Quay will go home happy.”

Team News

The Nomads will be without Callum Morris following his straight red card in the closing stages of the defeat at Cefn Druids last Friday, however Jonny Spittle will be available to play against his former side.

Ryan Wignall will face a late fitness test ahead of the game to see if he will be available.

Match Officials

Referee: Iwan Griffith

Assistant Referees: Gareth Wyn Jones and Lewis Edwards

Fourth Official: Rob Jenkins

Match Coverage

The game will be broadcast live on Sgorio from 2:30 pm with a 2:45 pm kick off on S4C.