Welsh Conservatives pick chemical engineer Sanjoy Sen as candidate to fight Alyn and Deeside seat at the next general election

The Welsh Conservatives have selected their candidate to fight the Alyn and Deeside seat at the next general election.

Sanjoy Sen, a Senior Development Engineer with the Oil and Gas Authority in London and a 2019 semi finalist on the BBC quiz show Mastermind says he is ‘delighted to have been chosen’.

Mr Sen, who contested Aberdeen North at the 2015 general election says he will be “campaigning hard on the issues that matter most to local people.”

Sanjoy said: “It is absolutely crucial that we get Brexit done, so we can start focusing on the things people care about. As an engineer, I want to see a positive and successful Brexit which sees the UK engaging with the world especially in high-quality manufacturing and export opportunities.

“In particular, I want to reassure those who didn’t vote Leave that Brexit is the UK’s opportunity to re-define its relationship with the EU – not to turn its back on the world.”

Sanjoy has substantial experience in industry, having worked for more than twenty years as a chemical engineer.

He said: “I am already supporting the UK in becoming a world leader in the transition to clean energy. I would use my experience to attract new investment to the area, to create more jobs and prosperity.”

Sanjoy says Welsh Labour have taken the people of Alyn and Deeside for granted, adding “The Welsh Government’s record on health and education speaks for itself. I would hold Welsh Labour to account – and demand better for my constituents.”

Outside politics, Sanjoy enjoys writing, football, languages travel.

The Welsh Conservatives have also selected their candidate to fight Delyn at the next general election.

Rob Roberts is a financial planner who has lived in the constituency for most of his life.

Speaking afterwards, Rob said he was delighted to have been chosen.

Campaigning for better education and improved infrastructure for North Wales are among Rob’s top priorities, but his most pressing concern is about Brexit.

Rob said: “At the moment Delyn has a Labour MP who is defying the will of local people. David Hanson has publicly vowed to fight against Brexit, even though the majority of his constituents voted in favour of it.

“I believe it is crucial that the result of the 2016 referendum is honoured.”

On education, Rob said young people in today’s schools will be employed in jobs that don’t yet exist.

He said: “The modern age is such that we need to provide them with a different type of education, based on skill and application – rather than rote learning of facts.”

On infrastructure, Rob says he is concerned about the lack of investment in North Wales and poor planning.

He said: “In communities like Northop Hall, there are plans for a significant amount of housing development, yet no provision appears to have been made for a new school, or GP cover. That means existing services will suffer and communities will be changed forever.”

Rob, a former school governor, says he will also take Welsh Labour to task for their failures in devolved areas such as health. He is particularly concerned at Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board remaining in special measures.

Rob said: “The people of Delyn deserve better, and I will fight to make sure they get it, if I have the honour of being elected as the next MP for Delyn.