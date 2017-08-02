The weekend’s closure of Flintshire Bridge scaled back to just Sunday

More details have emerged around proposed Flintshire Bridge closures over the next few weeks.
Initially, the bridge was due to close this weekend, 5th August until the morning of 7th August to allow for the installation of a gantry and access platform on the bridge pier and under the bridge deck.
This has now been amended with work being restricted to an overnight closure on Sunday.
According to a schedule published today, the bridge will shut at 6am on Sunday and reopen 6am on Monday, it was due to close Saturday to Monday.
Further to Sunday’s closure, the bridge will be shut off to vehicles between 7pm and 6am on each day from Monday, August 7 through to Thursday the 10th, Friday is provisionally scheduled to shut between 7pm and 6am.
The pattern will be repeated between Monday 14 August and Friday 18 August, more dates are also scheduled (see chart below).
The planned work is to allow the removal of cable strands for routine testing.
The gantry and access platform will then be removed which will involve a further weekend closure on September 2 and 3.
The contractors say dates will be is subject to change or extension should high winds or heavy rain hamper progress.
|Day Road Closure
|Night Road Closure
|Provisional Works
Night Road Closure
|06:00 – 19:00
|19:00 – 06:00
|19:00 – 06:00
|03-Aug-17
|thu
|04-Aug-17
|fri
|05-Aug-17
|sat
|06-Aug-17
|sun
|Yes
|Yes
|07-Aug-17
|mon
|Yes
|08-Aug-17
|tue
|Yes
|09-Aug-17
|wed
|Yes
|10-Aug-17
|thu
|Yes
|11-Aug-17
|fri
|Yes
|12-Aug-17
|sat
|13-Aug-17
|sun
|14-Aug-17
|mon
|Yes
|15-Aug-17
|tue
|Yes
|16-Aug-17
|wed
|Yes
|17-Aug-17
|thu
|Yes
|18-Aug-17
|fri
|Yes
|19-Aug-17
|sat
|20-Aug-17
|sun
|21-Aug-17
|mon
|Yes
|22-Aug-17
|tue
|Yes
|23-Aug-17
|wed
|Yes
|24-Aug-17
|thu
|Yes
|25-Aug-17
|fri
|26-Aug-17
|sat
|27-Aug-17
|sun
|28-Aug-17
|mon
|29-Aug-17
|tue
|30-Aug-17
|wed
|31-Aug-17
|thu
|01-Sep-17
|fri
|02-Sep-17
|sat
|Yes – Provisional
|Yes – Provisional
|03-Sep-17
|sun
|Yes – Provisional
|Yes – Provisional
Thanks to Mark Atkins (@markmiwurd / twitter) for allowing us to use his stunning photo..