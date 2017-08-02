The weekend’s closure of Flintshire Bridge scaled back to just Sunday

More details have emerged around proposed Flintshire Bridge closures over the next few weeks.

Initially, the bridge was due to close this weekend, 5th August until the morning of 7th August to allow for the installation of a gantry and access platform on the bridge pier and under the bridge deck.

This has now been amended with work being restricted to an overnight closure on Sunday.

According to a schedule published today, the bridge will shut at 6am on Sunday and reopen 6am on Monday, it was due to close Saturday to Monday.

Further to Sunday’s closure, the bridge will be shut off to vehicles between 7pm and 6am on each day from Monday, August 7 through to Thursday the 10th, Friday is provisionally scheduled to shut between 7pm and 6am.

The pattern will be repeated between Monday 14 August and Friday 18 August, more dates are also scheduled (see chart below).

The planned work is to allow the removal of cable strands for routine testing.

The gantry and access platform will then be removed which will involve a further weekend closure on September 2 and 3.

The contractors say dates will be is subject to change or extension should high winds or heavy rain hamper progress.

Day Road Closure Night Road Closure Provisional Works Night Road Closure 06:00 – 19:00 19:00 – 06:00 19:00 – 06:00 03-Aug-17 thu 04-Aug-17 fri 05-Aug-17 sat 06-Aug-17 sun Yes Yes 07-Aug-17 mon Yes 08-Aug-17 tue Yes 09-Aug-17 wed Yes 10-Aug-17 thu Yes 11-Aug-17 fri Yes 12-Aug-17 sat 13-Aug-17 sun 14-Aug-17 mon Yes 15-Aug-17 tue Yes 16-Aug-17 wed Yes 17-Aug-17 thu Yes 18-Aug-17 fri Yes 19-Aug-17 sat 20-Aug-17 sun 21-Aug-17 mon Yes 22-Aug-17 tue Yes 23-Aug-17 wed Yes 24-Aug-17 thu Yes 25-Aug-17 fri 26-Aug-17 sat 27-Aug-17 sun 28-Aug-17 mon 29-Aug-17 tue 30-Aug-17 wed 31-Aug-17 thu 01-Sep-17 fri 02-Sep-17 sat Yes – Provisional Yes – Provisional 03-Sep-17 sun Yes – Provisional Yes – Provisional

Thanks to Mark Atkins (@markmiwurd / twitter) for allowing us to use his stunning photo..