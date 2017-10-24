Week long amnesty aims to raise awareness and “target those who carry and use knives”

A week long knife amnesty campaign aimed at encouraging people across the region to give up potentially lethal weapons is now underway.

The campaign, which launched on Monday and will run until Sunday, police are encouraging people to take unwanted knives to many to a police station for disposal.

During a similar campaign in July 2017, 380 items were handed in across the North Wales Police force area.

Special amnesty disposal bins will be placed in stations in Mold, Wrexham, Rhyl, Llandudno, Colwyn Bay, Bangor, Caernarfon and Holyhead. Here members of the public can hand in knives without fear of punishment.

Inspector Julie Sheard said: “Our focus will be on targeting those who habitually carry and use knives, tackling the supply and access to weapons, engagement with the public to increase awareness of the consequences of carrying knives and providing opportunities to surrender weapons.

“We take a robust approach to anyone found to be illegally in possession of a knife or bladed article on the streets and I would encourage you to take this opportunity to rid yourselves of any illegal weapons. Please ensure any sharp ends are securely wrapped in a protective material.”

To deposit knives and other sharp objects first wrap them in cardboard before taking them to the station.

If you know of somebody carrying a knife report it to North Wales Police on 101 or in an emergency always dial 999. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or give information via their anonymous online form.

Last year North Wales Police recorded 620 offences involving a blade.

