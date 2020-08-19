Weather warning issued with strong winds set to hit Flintshire later this week

The weather is set to turn wet and windy at the end of the week with a yellow warning in place.

Met Éireann (the Irish Met Office) named Storm Ellen on Tuesday evening, with unseasonably, deep Atlantic low-pressure system bringing the potential for impacts to the Republic of Ireland.

A weather warning for strong winds is in place across the UK – including north Wales – over the next few days.

Locally the warning will come into place between 4am and 6pm on Friday, with gusts expected to reach 40mph.





Temperatures are also set to be a lot cooler than the recent heatwave, with highs of 19C on Friday. Winds are expected to ease throughout the afternoon.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Ramsdale said: “Following the recent hot and thundery weather we are seeing a significant change to very unsettled conditions for August with an unseasonal spell of strong winds associated with low-pressure centres for the second half of the week”.

“Uncertainty remains high in the intensity of these systems at this point, but we are confident in the change to a spell of much windier weather.

“Tropical air associated with a decayed tropical cyclone is being drawn towards the UK, and the marked contrast between this warm and moist air with normal North Atlantic airmasses can lead to a very vigorous system.”

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert added: “Along with the sometimes heavy rain, strong winds have the potential to cause impacts that are not common in August.

“With this spell of unsettled weather coinciding with trees in full leaf and a peak in the camping season, wind-related impacts are more likely at lower wind speeds compared to other times of the year, particularly across Northern Ireland where winds are forecast to be strongest.”