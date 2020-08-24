Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 24th Aug 2020

Weather warning issued with Storm Francis set to cause heavy rain and strong winds

Wet and windy conditions are set to hit Flintshire with a second named storm on the way.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning covering Tuesday and Wednesday, with Storm Francis expected to bring wind gusts of 60 mph and potentially 70 mph in exposed western locations and also heavy rain for many.

Winds this strong are unusual for August and they will be accompanied by some heavy rain in places, with possible transport disruption and impacts on outdoor activities.

Locally gusts are expected to reach up to 48mph at 11pm on Tuesday. There is also heavy rain forecast throughout the day.


Chief Meteorologist Andy Page, said “The UK is in for another unseasonably wet and windy spell with Storm Francis arriving on Tuesday. There will be strong winds and heavy rain, especially in the west of the UK.

“A number of severe weather warnings have been issued and these warnings can be updated regularly so please keep up to date with the latest Met Office forecast.”



