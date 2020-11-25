“We do not want loved ones to become seriously ill or lives put at risk this Christmas” warns BMA

The British Medical Association in Wales, England and Northern Ireland have responded to the decision by the UK Government and ministers in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, to allow up to three households to mix over a 5-day period this Christmas.

BMA UK council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said: “There is a careful balance to be struck when weighing up the risks associated with Covid-19 and the understandable wish to see loved ones this Christmas.”

“This virus does not discriminate against certain days of the year. Relaxing the rules on indoor mixing for a 5-day period will almost certainly carry risk of a rise in infection rates and possibly more hospitalisation and deaths, adding further pressure on the health service, doctors and NHS staff.”

“With infections levels and hospitalisations still worryingly high – and daily death toll in the second wave now rising – we do not want loved ones to become seriously ill, hospitalised or lives put at risk this Christmas.”





“The priority now must be to support the public to adhere to stringent rules around physical distancing and infection control to drive down the infection rates further by Christmas. The lower the level of infection the less risk it will place for families to meet at Christmas.”

“The government has proposed the mixing of exclusive households bubbles over Christmas to minimise the number of different households that interact with each other – something the BMA has advocated in our exit strategy.

“For any additional mixing that does take place over the Christmas period, it is absolutely vital that people know to adopt the necessary safety precautions such as ventilating rooms and limiting physical contact when masks are not worn.

“After an incredibly challenging year, we all want to enjoy this Christmas with our loved ones but more important still is taking the most responsible decisions to ensure our loved ones are healthy and safe so we can enjoy many more to come.”