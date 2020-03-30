“We always go for a Sunday drive” and more excuses used by drivers stopped by police in North Wales over the past few days

North Wales Police has shared a list of excuses used by drivers during spot checks on the roads of North Wales in the past few days.

Patrols have been out across the region checking if drivers are using their vehicles for essential travel only.

New police enforcement powers were granted by the UK and Welsh Government last week to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect the NHS and save lives.

Police say they have stopped “several thousand vehicles across the force region” checking for those who flout new COVID-19 legislation on essential travel only.

They include:

1. We were bored in the house so came here (Wales) for a drive

2. (2motorbikes) Boris said “Get on your bike” so we did.

3. Bringing the dogs to Talacre from Ellesmere Port for a walk

4. Wanting to get some sewing materials

5. Going to help a family member paint a house

6. Fancied a blast on my motorbike (from the Crewe area)

7. Fancied a blast on my motorbike (from Chester area)

8. We always go for a Sunday drive

9. Kids are bored…

10. Come to pick up a microwave from a friend

In a statement posted on North Wales Roads Policing Facebook page, a force spokesperson said:

“We get people are struggling to stay inside, we get that you may wish to head out, but this is for your own good, if you are to have a collision who are you going to put strain on first. Frontline NHS workers, us and fire service taking us away from being able to deal with what is going on right now, you staying home helps us to help you, please abide by the government guidance. These are just a handful of the excuses we are getting some we can’t publish but if you think any of them are reasonable then you need to think again, here is a link https://www.north-wales.police.uk/news-and-appeals/covid-19 on police powers and government guidance please take a moment to read it.”

Officers from North Flintshire say they have been “extensively patrolling” today in Deeside, Flint, Holywell and “all the way down the coast.”

It was an “extremely surreal to see hardly a soul out and about and those that were taking social distancing seriously.”

We only had to tell one person that driving to the beach to walk the dog is not acceptable daily exercise if you have to travel for a quarter hour to get there first!

A massive thanks to all the locals who are abiding to the lockdown and are hanging in there in these difficult times.”

Police did stop one driver in Oakenholt to check on its essential journey, “the car smelt heavily of cannabis,a drug swipe showed positive and driver was arrested.”

In the South Flintshire area officers encountered three teenagers playing football in Nannerch, they “quickly made off on our arrival.” A force spokesperson said